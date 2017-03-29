Camas man’s trailer stolen right before big move

CAMAS, Ore. (KOIN) — A Camas man lost almost everything he owns just days before he was about to make a major move.

Joshua Nickelsen has been planning the adventure of a lifetime.

“The point is to try and live as simply as possible,” Josh Nickelsen said.

A year ago he moved back in with his parents, paid off all his debts and started saving.

“The plan was to zigzag around the country until I found something that made sense,” Josh Nickelsen said.

In January, he bought a trailer and went to work. He and his father put in carpeting, lined the ceiling and filled it with his most important personal belongings, like family photos and books inspiring his trip.

He was going to take off for a journey across America next Wednesday with only his dog, his truck and the trailer. That would continue until he found a new place to call home. But on Tuesday night, after working one of his last shifts of work, he found his plans postponed.

“I came in, I pulled in, and I parked, and I turned around, and that’s when I saw the truck was open. It was ‘My trailer’s gone, but there’s no way anybody would steal it on this street,’” Josh Nickelsen said.

Camas police say sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., Nickelsen’s trailer, and everything in it, was stolen.

“It breaks my heart. Because it was his home, you know? It was full of all of his things that he has left, which isn’t much,” said Tracy Nickelsen, Josh’s mother.

At this point there are no suspects in the case, and Joshua Nickelsen said it’s not likely he’ll ever see the trailer or his things again.

But while he figures out what to do next, he still won’t let this stop him from taking the trip.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it, whether it’s exactly the way I planned it or not,” Josh Nickelsen said.