Bill could pave the way for Oregon Coast Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hikers love trails in Oregon and Washington and if you’r familiar with the area, you’ve likely heard of the Pacific Crest Trial — but do you know the Oregon Coast Trail?

Probably not, because the 382 mile hike was never truly completed.

In 1967 the Beach Bill, allowing every Oregonian access to the striking Oregon Shores, led to the idea of a coastal trail that could stretch from the Columbia River in Astoria to the California border. It would be called the Oregon Coast Trail, or OCT. The idea came from Dr. Samuel N. Dicken, who hiked the coast and wrote about it in his book, “Old Oregon” in 1959.

“This trail has the potential to be one of the top village to village trails in the world if we can only close these gaps,” avid hiker Dan Hilburn said.

Today only 85% of the trail is finished, the rest is riddled with gaps that force hikers along highways. House Bill 3149 is still early in the ladder, but aims to complete the trail.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Parks and Recreation will need the help of other agencies and the public to come up with solutions to the 33 gaps identified in 2011.

“It doesn’t feel good to be walking along the shoulder next to the traffic that is going by,” said Connie Soper, on OCT advocate.

Hilburn also thinks many people don’t hike the trail because it’s incomplete and the means doing it in smaller sections to get around gaps.

Chris Havel with Oregon Parks and Recreation said no one really knows what it would take to finish the trail.

“We would have to take time, energy, and money out of existing park projects and put it into this instead,” Havel said. “There is always a cost to do anything and what we do day in and day out every year is try to find the balance to do new things and getting that last mile done versus taking care of what we already got.”

Havel and hiking enthusiasts hope all this will lead to a completed Oregon Coast Trail.

“We are optimistic that eventually that trail will be connected. How long will it take? Well trails take patience, they really do. It’s a combination of community support, agency support and land owner support.” Havel said. “It can be a long slog to get through all of that, but, we are fortunate that no one is saying ‘trails, who wants those.’ Everybody agrees we need trails and they satisfy our needs here in Oregon. It’s a matter on how we get there and not should we get there and that takes time.”

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has already started working on some of the gaps using $412,000 from a federal scenic byways grant. One gap that has been worked on is near Cape Foulweather, which keeps hikers of Hwy 101.