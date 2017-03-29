Active winter puts tons of debris on Oregon beaches

SEASIDE, Ore. (KOIN) — We all love going to the Oregon coast, and when we do visiting without trash on the sandy shores is a plus. But every winter storms can bring a new batch of debris.

It won’t last long though. This weekend is the coast-wide SOLVE Beach Cleanup, and this year is even more important than others.

One SOLVE bag holds 30 pounds of trash and every spring we fill those to the brim to help keep the public beaches of Oregon one of a kind.

“Starting in the November-December months to about April, we find a lot more debris coming in,” said Joy Hawkins with SOLVE.

This active winter season may provide one of the largest returns of trash, she said.

“In the winter we get a lot more debris on our beaches and that has to do with our winter storms,” Hawkins told KOIN 6 News. “A lot stronger wind offshore and the currents are stronger and strong storms coming offshore from the ocean and because of that we get a lot more debris and bigger debris.”

Plastic, ropes and endless debris are taken up and out of the sand and placed into the SOLVE bags. The cleanup on Saturday may help SOLVE reach a milestone.

“These coast-wide cleanup have been going on since 1984,” she said. Over that time, volunteers with SOLVE have picked up a lot of trash.

“This year will mark a milestone of picking up 3.5 million pounds (of trash),” she said. “We expect at least 5000 volunteers to help (reach) that milestone.”