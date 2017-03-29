ACLU: ICE holding 21-year-old Portland ‘dreamer’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon says another Portland “dreamer” is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

21-year-old Emmanuel Ayala Frutos has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Tacoma detention center since Sunday morning when he was picked up in his home in North Portland. The ACLU says ICE did not have a warrant for his arrest.

Frutos in February entered a plea in Clark County for possessing and showing a butterfly knife in November. The judge said he was not a danger to the community. He has since completed an anger management program, attended all of his court dates and required meetings. He was hospitalized twice in 2016 for mental illnesses and was injured in January after he struck by a car while riding his skateboard.

He requires bipolar medication and a wheelchair, neither of which he was allowed to bring to the detention center, according to the ACLU.

Frutos arrived in the United States at the age of six from Michoacan, Mexico. He has lived in the Portland area since 2002 and attended Sitton Elementary School, George Middle School, and Roosevelt High School. He received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2013. He was in the process of renewing his DACA, which had expired two weeks earlier.

His family said they are fearful that if he is deported, he will be kidnapped and ransomed. His cousin was recently murdered and one of his uncles routinely receives death threats.