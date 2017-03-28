Wyden introduces PROFILED Act to protect immigrant rights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, joined with other Democratic senators on Tuesday to introduce the PROFILED Act which grants basic due process rights and protections for anyone detained due to suspected immigration violations.

Other Democratic senators involved with the bill are Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California.

Wyden released the following statement on the legislation:

“Targeting American citizens, immigrants and refugees because of the way they look goes against the very founding ideas of who we are as Americans. It’s only right that when people are unfairly targeted by law enforcement in our country, they have the full protection of our laws. Communities should not be bullied into enforcing arbitrarily harsh federal immigration policies, which make us less safe. Effective policing requires trust between law enforcement and community members, and this bill is a step toward rebuilding that trust.”

The Oregon senator cited two examples of people the bill would protect, an American citizen who spent 3 days in an immigration detention center because ICE didn’t think “he looked like” he was born in the U.S. and a Texas domestic violence victim who was scared ICE would target her if she went to a courthouse to get civil protection from her abuser.

This bill comes after a Portland “dreamer” and member of DACA was arrested on Sunday by ICE without a warrant, according to the ACLU. He was later released on bond.

The PROFILED Act offers the following legal protections:

Requires due process protections from state and local law enforcement agents, who may be the first point of contact with a person suspected of an immigration related offense;

Makes it illegal for law enforcement and federal agents to profile people suspected of an immigration related offense on the basis of their actual or perceived race, ethnicity, national origin, religion or gender identity;

Directs ICE and law enforcement not to conduct immigration enforcement activities on or near sensitive locations like schools, Federal or State court proceedings, childcare providers, places of worship etc.;

Requires additional procedural protections for parents separated from their children at detention facilities;

Protects vulnerable populations like pregnant or nursing women, elderly, those with a disability or mental health needs, LGBTQ, etc. from unnecessary detention if they do not pose a threat to national security and are not considered a flight risk; and

Rescinds President Trump’s Executive Order 13767, “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements” and Executive Order 13768, “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States”.

Read a full copy of the legislation below: