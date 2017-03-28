Woman says sister visiting from Iran denied entry to US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local woman tells KOIN 6 News her sister was denied entry to the U.S. upon arrival at Portland International Airport Tuesday, even though she was issued a tourist visa to visit from Iran.

Leila Ahranjani said her sister, 29-year-old Alia Ghandi, was issued a tourist visa 3 weeks ago. Ahranjani said her sister planned to visit the Portland area to spend time with her niece and nephew before going back home to her job as an architect.

“We were beyond happy to see her after 5 years,” Ahranjani said. “The plane arrived from Amsterdam. Everyone came out, she did not.”

Ahranjani said an officer called her cellphone and asked “funny questions” about her sister, like “if she wants to stay here and help me raise kids.”

“I told him, ‘No, she’s just visiting. She’s planning to stay 4-5 weeks, seeing the kids and then go back home where her job is and my parents, she lives with my parents,” she said.

Ahranjani said she asked the officer if she could see her sister.

“He called us back 2 hours later and told us that her entry was denied,” she said.

Ahranjani said she’s distraught by the situation and knows her sister is scared.

“I would like to get an explanation why… I don’t feel safe,” she said. “This is the country I’m living in, I’m raising my kids in, and we are all U.S. citizens… I don’t feel at home anymore. I feel like I’m not welcome anymore.”

A U.S. Customs and Border Control spokesperson told KOIN 6 News Ghandi’s situation has nothing to do with President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The spokesperson said Ghandi was denied entry to the U.S. because of a “minor infraction” related to paperwork, and that the airline will arrange her travel back.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer’s office told KOIN 6 News they have been in touch with Ghandi’s family and are working to see what they can do to resolve the situation.

The ACLU of Oregon is aware of the situation but said it’s unclear what is happening.