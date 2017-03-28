Want to see the Ducks in the Final Four? It’ll cost you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ducks fans who want the ultimate fan experience at the Final Four will need to spend nearly $4,000.

Flying to Phoenix on a Ducks charter package from Eugene Friday, a 4-night stay at the team hotel in Phoenix and transfers to and from the hotel and the game will cost $3,285 dollars.

The package also guarantees a seat to the game, but customers will pay for the $365 seat separately.

So, without food and drink, fans will spend $3,650 to see the game through a Ducks charter.

Customers that want to do all the flight and hotel booking on their own might save a little money, but they then face the challenge of hunting everything down themselves.

Prices for flights from Portland to Phoenix leaving Thursday range from $600 to $800. Tickets on StubHub to the game cost anywhere from $399 to $2,500. Getting to Phoenix, buying a nosebleed seat to the game and finding a hotel room for 4 nights probably could be done for between $1,500 and $2,000.

Making the Final Four a road trip means driving 1,300 miles and spending 20 miles on the highway.

Gasoline alone would cost about $260 up and back. Game tickets are at about $350 for a minimum. Factoring in those prices with a hotel room split between 2 or 3 fans, and the entire trip could likely be made for under $1,000.

No matter which way fans cut it, going to the game isn’t cheap. The alternative is to settle in at home or any local bar or tavern showing it. Viewers will be able to watch the game locally on KOIN 6 starting at 5:49 p.m. on Saturday.