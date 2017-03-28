Report: OR social workers leave kids in unsafe homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Senator Sara Gelser called the DHS an agency in “a state of disrepair and chaos” after disclosing an internal state report that showed children were left in unsafe homes almost half the time.

The Corvallis Democrat made the disclosure during Monday’s Human Service Committee hearing. The report was generated by the agency’s Critical Incident Response Team after a child, G.J., died in April 2016.

After G.J. died, “A total of 101 cases were reviewed by the Child Safety Consultants with additional assistance from one Permanency Consultant and CPS assistant manager,” the internal report said.

It was from those 101 cases that reviewers determined “47% (47 out of the 101 assessments), the consultant DID NOT AGREE with the case worker’s conclusion that the children were SAFE.”

Gelser also said much of the DHS and Child Protective Services workforce is demoralized and that the report reveals inadequate screening facilities and lack of assessment are systemic problems.

KOIN 6 News will have much more information later in the day.