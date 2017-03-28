Portland won’t back down on sanctuary city status

Related Coverage AG Jeff Sessions: Sanctuary cities must end

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterated what the Trump administration has been promising, that sanctuary cities will lose their grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In response, mayors from across the country have said they aren’t backing down, and that includes those in the Portland metro.

“When the Trump administration says they’re gonna move forward on something, first of all, I’m not gonna take that at face value,” said Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Wheeler said he believes the city is already on strong constitutional ground and said Portland’s sanctuary status is consistent with state law.

Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle said less than one percent of his city’s budget was from federal funds, and he’s confident Congress would help keep the city funded.

Hillsboro’s mayor wasn’t immediately available, but a city spokesperson said state law made Hillsboro a sanctuary city even before Hillsboro publicly declared itself to be one.

Wheeler said he needs to see a more specific federal funding threat before he can respond.

“Until there’s some specificity to what their threat actually is, it’s impossible for me to sit here in Portland and respond to that threat,” Wheeler said.

Should the threat become a real thing, Portland, Beaverton and Hillsboro would be in significant company. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 118 cities and counties have rejected their requests to detain immigrants.