Police investigate possible fight, shooting at Budget Inn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Assault detectives are investigating a fight that may have turned into a shooting at a motel on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Budget Inn motel in the 11400 block of Northeast Sandy Blvd. around 2:25 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers on scene confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating to determine if shots were actually fired. A crime scene was set up inside the parking lot.

Guests of the motel were not allowed to leave and no one was allowed to go into the crime scene as police investigated.

Police did confirm that the person who was taken to the hospital was not injured as a result of the shooting.