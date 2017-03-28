Hitchhiking woman goes missing near Hood River

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 27-year-old Hood River woman who has reportedly been hitchhiking for months.

Holly Lester was last seen inside the Hood River Safeway on March 15, according to Hood River Police Dept.

She and a man have reportedly been hitchhiking to try to get to the Olympia-Seattle area to be with family and friends, police said.

The day Lester disappeared, she was with 2 other men in a burgundy van. Police said they were taking a short trip from Hood River to Portland.

Lester is described as 5’2″ tall with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt-style jacket, a black long-sleeed dress, a brightly-colored scarf, black pants, oversized boots and blue glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 541.387.5257.