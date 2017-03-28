Hiker finds bear cub on trail near Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man says he found a baby bear found alone on the Santiam River Trail on Monday evening.

Corey Hancock tells KOIN 6 News that he was a few miles in on the trail when the came across the baby bear cub in distress. He was barely breathing and not responsive, Hancock says. He named him Elkhorn.

He took him to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center in Salem, where he was cared for before being taken by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Michelle Dennehy, the Wildlife Communications Coordinator with ODFW, said Hancock should not have moved the bear.

We advise people to never assume a young animal is orphaned unless they saw the mother die. It is quite common for young to temporarily be left alone in the wild. From what we know, this bear cub, which is quite young and likely born within the last 4 months, was picked up trailside. It may have crawled out of its den or its mother could have been moving it to a more secure location. We don’t have information on exactly what the hiker saw and don’t know if it was truly orphaned. He should have called ODFW, OSP, or wildlife rehabilitator before removing the cub from the wild. He did take it to rehabber but we currently do not have any approved Oregon rehab facilities for holding of bear cubs so we have picked up the cub and will be evaluating it, and determining next steps. Options are: back to mother in the wild, to a rehabber out of state, or to accredited zoo for lifetime in captivity. A reminder on why removing young animals form the wild is bad for them. These animals miss the chance to learn important survival skills from their parent like where to feed, what to eat, how to behave, how to avoid danger, etc. This is a good time of year to remind people to leave wildlife in the wild. We see this happen a lot in the spring, with all sorts of young animals including birds, deer fawns and elk calves, and even cougar kittens, getting picked up because people assume they are orphaned. Often, it’s a death sentence for the animal, which misses the chance to lead a normal life in the wild. Because it’s so bad for wildlife, it’s also against the law. Oregon State Police will be following up with the hiker. Removing or “capturing” an animal from the wild and keeping it in captivity without a permit is against state law (OAR 635-044-0015), as is transporting many animals”

