PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No one was injured when fire broke out at a home in Northeast Portland Friday, but the home suffered significant damage.

The fire broke out mid-morning in the area near 128th and NE Glisan, officials said. The attached garage was on fire, but no one was in the home at the time.

Traffic was shut down for a short time while crews battled the blaze. A cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.