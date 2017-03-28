Ex-Duck Colt Lyerla again arrested for heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Colt Lyerla, the one-time Oregon Ducks’ star tight end whose NFL career was derailed by injury and drugs, was arrested again Monday in Washington County.

Lyerla was arrested by Hillsboro police for possesion of heroin, forgery and probation violation. Details of what led to his arrest are not available at this time.

Last August, Lyerla was also arrested for heroin possession by a Tigard patrol officer who spotted a car in the back of a Chevron station.

In 2011, Lyerla burst onto the national scene with an outstanding freshman year with the Oregon Ducks. But his troubles started in 2013 when he missed one game and then quit the team.

Not long after, he was arrested and eventually admitted to possessing cocaine.

In April 2015, U-O investigated claims Lyerla made that he was promised a house and car to play for the team. Their investigation found no violations of NCAA policy.