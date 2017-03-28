Dutch Bros. moving company headquarters

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Dutch Bros. Coffee plans to move its headquarters to downtown Grants Pass.

To make it happen, the drive-through coffee chain just bought the downtown branch of Washington Federal bank.

The Daily Courier reports the bank is across the street from the Town Center Plaza, which Dutch Bros. also recently purchased. It is where Travis Boersma and his late brother, Dane, started the company with a single cart 25 years ago.

Company headquarters are now in the North Valley Industrial Park near Merlin. The number of employees slated to relocate has yet to be determined. The company’s roasting operation and online store will likely remain in Merlin.

Dutch Bros. is the country’s largest privately held, drive-thru coffee company, with more than 280 locations and over 7,000 employees in seven states.