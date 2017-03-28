Bill would remove Oregon egg-grading requirement

SALEM, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Eggs that haven’t been graded for size or quality are commonly sold directly to consumers in Oregon, but the custom doesn’t strictly adhere to state law.

Though the Oregon Department of Agriculture isn’t likely to drop the regulatory hammer on ungraded eggs, proponents of farm-to-consumer marketing nonetheless want to reconcile the statute with convention.

Under House Bill 3116, ungraded eggs could be sold roadside stands, farmers’ markets and other direct marketing venues as long as they’re labeled as such and are examined with a candling light for inner defects.

“This is closing the gap between the intent of the law with real world practice,” said Lynne Miller, a small egg producer from Benton County, Ore., during a March 27 legislative hearing.

Ungraded eggs haven’t caused food safety problems in Oregon and would still be subject to temperature controls and other regulations, said Rebecca Landis, policy adviser for the Oregon Farmers’ Market Association.

Grading isn’t required by federal law and grade standards developed for chicken eggs aren’t applicable for farmers who sell duck or turkey eggs, she said.

Unless they’re following very exacting recipes, consumers generally aren’t troubled by the lack of uniformity in cartons of ungraded eggs, Landis said.

“The size differences are not considered a minus,” she said.

The bill is intended to prevent a burden on small egg producers, in light of the Oregon Department of Justice advising ODA that ungraded egg sales aren’t currently allowed, said Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, who sponsored HB 3116.

“It adds unnecessary complexity to the process,” she said.

Enforcing the grading requirements isn’t a priority for ODA, but HB 3116 would clarify state policy regarding egg sales, said Stephanie Page, the agency’s food safety and animal health director.

Direct marketing is valuable for small and mid-sized farms in Oregon, which is among the top 10 states in farm-to-consumer sales, which generate about $44 million annually, said Ivan Maluski, policy director for the Friends of Family Farmers nonprofit, citing USDA data.