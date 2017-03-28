6 Vancouver-area friends give birth to 6 baby friends

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — There’s a baby boom among a group of friends in Vancouver who just happened to get pregnant around the same time last year.

“We found out in January, right after New Years,” Gracie Hartley, mother to Stella, says.

“I planned on telling her I was pregnant, well she dropped the bomb telling me she was pregnant,” Katie Schwartz, Mason’s mom, says.

Stella, Aspen, Ashlyn, Kora, Mason and Emery were all born within three and a half months of each other.

“We were all at the hospital for each other,” Jaclyn Ward, Kora’s mom, says.

Before the hospital, the pregnant group of six turned heads everywhere they went. “She had a birthday dinner, we all went into the restaurant and everyone was staring at us,” Schwartz says.

“I think the number one thing was, “is there something in the water?” and all the looks, we got all the looks, that’s something everybody asked!” Gracie Hartley, Stella’s mom, says.

Two of the six are sisters. Heather and Katie are 19 months apart, but their kids are even closer together, born only two weeks apart. Katie gave birth to the only boy in the group.

“He’s going to protect all of them, all of these beautiful girls,” Katie, Mason’s mom, says.

During pregnancy, the girls talked daily through group text messages.

“I would be like, what do I do when this happens? Who do I call? ‘Is this normal’ was the number one question,” Heather Hobein, Aspen’s mom, says.

Once the babies started coming, the questions, hilarious stories and worries didn’t stop.

“You don’t know when you have a baby that you don’t sleep the first week because you’re afraid they’re going to stop breathing in the night, no one tells you you have these crazy fears that come with being a mom,” Gracie, Stella’s mom, says.

Another thing that comes along with being a mom is unimaginable love.

“Your heart it feels like it’s coming out, bursting with love and just the most amazing thing,” Heather Groesbeck, Emery’s mom, says.

“I just sit there and I look at her sometimes and I just constantly wonder how could you ever love something so much more than this little thing, she’s perfect,” Heather Hobein, Aspen’s mom, says.

The six women hope to raise a new generation of lifelong friends.

“I think it’s like a bond that will never be broken, it’s like family. Its not friendship, it’s family,” Sysko Kiggins, Ashlyn’s mom, says.