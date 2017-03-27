Woodburn man ejected from vehicle during crash dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn man is dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Saturday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was called to the single-vehicle crash at 7:15 p.m. on South Kropf Road near Molalla.

Investigators said they learned Timophey A. Kojin, 20, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet vehicle when he left the road and crashed into a nearby field. The vehicle rolled several times, and Kojin was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Deputies said they believe alcohol and speed could have been contributing factors to the incident.

The crash investigation is ongoing.