Witness: Women encourage man during Hazel Dell assault

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of 10-13 women were encouraging a man while he was assaulting a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hazel Dell, a witness told police early Monday morning.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office say witnesses called officers about an altercation the parking lot of the Maple Knoll Apartment Complex at 1803 NE 104th Loop early Monday. One witness told them the man who was assaulting a woman had a holstered firearm on him. That witness left the area but then heard gunshots being fired.

The man was described the man as black, 18-20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and wearing an orange jacket.

Another witness reported to officers that they saw someone shooting from an SUV at a sedan.

Officers recovered multiple shell casings as evidence but no victims or suspects were located.