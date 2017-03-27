Will this be the wettest March on record?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First February broke rainfall records, and now March is doing the same.

With 5 days to go until April, March is poised to break rainfall records for the Portland area.

This comes after February 2017 was officially declared the rainiest February in Portland’s history. The National Weather Service recorded 10.36 inches of rain at the Portland International Airport and reported 12.18 inches in downtown Portland for the 28 days of February.

The city of Salem saw 13.29 inches of precipitation, well past the record of 13.01 inches of rain set in 1996. It’s way above the normal total of 4.56 inches, the Associated Press reported.

March 2012 currently holds the title of rainiest March in Portland’s history with 7.89 inches, but this year’s is moving in fast with 7.02 inches.

Showers are expected to continue for the last 5 days of the month.

The wettest weather on Tuesday is expected to be in Southwest Washington with more steady rain moving in Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will continue throughout Wednesday.

The Columbia River is nearly 18 inches above flood stage and is expected to stay there through the end of the week.

We all know it is cloudy in the winter in PDX, but this year has been exceptionally dreary. It has been cloudy 86% of the time in Feb & Mar. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 27, 2017