Son of former OR governor sentenced to jail for crash

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – The teenage son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has been sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants during a crash last Fourth of July.

Kitzhaber also pleaded guilty to assault Monday in Lincoln County.

Oregon State Police said Kitzhaber was driving a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 101 that sideswiped a motor home after crossing the centerline, causing it to roll onto its side.

Kitzhaber was hospitalized along with the motorhome occupants – Stanley and Martha Lyckman of Port Angeles, Washington.

Court records show Kitzhaber admitted drinking a beer before the drive. He also told police he had smoked marijuana the night before.

Besides jail time, the 19-year-old was sentenced to five years on probation.