Seahawks’ Boykin in vehicle that hit 7 on Dallas sidewalk

Boykin was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin (2) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DALLAS (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk near a bar.

Jail records show Boykin, a former TCU quarterback, was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.

TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin, right, holds a jacket over his head as he is escorted from a detention center after he was released on bail, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in San Antonio. Police charged Boykin with felony assault of a police officer stemming from a bar fight early Thursday morning. TCU football coach Gary Patterson has suspended Boykin for Saturday’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Dallas police say a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians, plus the bar, slightly injuring a bartender. All suffered non-life threatening injuries. The woman driving was arrested for felony intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Boykin in 2015 was suspended before TCU’s Alamo Bowl game after his arrest following a bar fight. Boykin last June pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. He received a year’s probation.

Boykin’s agent and the Seahawks didn’t immediately comment.