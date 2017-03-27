Report: Marshman investigation centers on training log

Related Coverage PPB Chief Mike Marshman placed on leave by Mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The issue of why Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman was placed on leave centers around whether he had someone sign him in on a training log for a session he allegedly didn’t attend, according to anonymous sources cited by The Oregonian.

Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure were placed on administrative leave Friday. Marshman has been the police chief since June but has been with the bureau for 20 years.

According to The Oregonian, the investigation into Marshman centers around whether Leasure may have signed the chief in on a log, suggesting he attended a training session, when in fact he did not.

The Independent Police Review Division declined to comment on the investigation while it’s still being conducted. Mayor Ted Wheeler also declined to comment, saying only he hopes the matter is resolved quickly.

Philip Cacka with Portland Cop Watch said, “With police it’s important to know that they’re honest in their jobs because we, as citizens, are investigated when something happens. We want them to tell the truth when they’re doing their job and when they’re investigating us. We want truthfulness to be in our police force so we can trust them.”

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training said it isn’t investigating Marshman at this time, and it’s too early to tell if it will look into the case.