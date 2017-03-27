Rally planned for arrested Portland ‘dreamer’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally has been scheduled for a Portland ‘dreamer’ arrested early on Sunday morning.

The event “Call to Action! Immediate Response to ICE” is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office at 4310 SW Macadam Ave. It’ll last until 4:30 p.m.

Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, 25, was arrested by ICE agents without a warrant at his home in Southwest Portland, according to the ACLU.

Rodriguez Dominguez has lived in the Portland metro area since he arrived from Morelia Michoacan, Mexico as a child. The ACLU said he has been a part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program since 2013.

In December 2016, Rodriguez Dominguez entered a diversion program for a misdemeanor DUI. He completed all of its requirements and satisfied his court dates and meetings, according to the ACLU.

Rodriguez Dominguez was taken to the McAdam building in downtown Portland Sunday morning before being driven to a detention facility in Tacoma, Washington.

KOIN 6 News reached out to ICE for comment but has not heard back.

Event organizers said the rally is in direct response to ICE’s arrest.

“We condemn these actions! Friends of Francisco will be speaking at the rally,” event organizers said.

Francisco Dominguez's sister, a US citizen, explains how her brother has given back to the community #koin6news #dreamer #arrest pic.twitter.com/BlO4zWpwEb — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 27, 2017