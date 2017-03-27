Quanice Hayes shooting: Transcripts, police reports released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly 1,000 pages of grand jury transcripts and police reports were released almost simultaneously on Monday detailing the shooting death of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes.

Portland Police Officer Andrew Hearst shot Hayes 3 times — twice in the torso and once in the head, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hayes was armed with a replica handgun. An examination of the replica firearm by the Oregon State Police Crime Lab showed Hayes’ DNA was on the gun.

On March 21, 2017, a Multnomah County Grand Jury determined that Heart was justified in his use of deadly force shooting death of Hayes.

The shooting happened on Feb. 9, 2017.

Portland Police were investigating an armed robbery at the Portland Value Inn hotel. The call for help came in at 7:24 a.m. in the 1700 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

At 7:26 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a car prowler at the Banfield Pet Hospital, located at 1816 Northeast 82nd Avenue. The victim gave police a description of the suspect that was consistent with the suspect description in the first reported robbery.

At 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of an unwanted person in the yard of a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Tillamook Street. That victim also reported a similar description as the first two 9-1-1 callers.

At 7:48 a.m, officers contacted Hayes but he fled. A neighborhood perimeter was set up and police started searching for Hayes.

At 9:21 a.m,, the officers encountered Hayes crouching deep in the alcove. Officers believed he was armed with a handgun, as reported by the robbery victim, and was involved in the car prowl and burglary.

In between 7:48 a.m. and 9:21 a.m., officers were contemplating activating the bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Officers ordered Hayes to crawl out of the alcove, which he started to do, but then stopped and got upright on his knees. Hayes was ordered multiple times by officers to keep his hands up, but made repeated and deliberate motions with his hands to the area of his waistband and pockets.

What the robbery victim said

Armando Suarez, the victim of the armed robbery at the Portland Value Inn hotel, told the grand jury “I wasn’t only robbed at gunpoint, I was held hostage for an extended period of time.” The second he lowered his window is when he realized that the person confronting him was armed with a gun.

Suarez describes seeing the .45 caliber gun coming at him. “I just saw the barrel and everything.”

According to Suarez’ testimony, the person who confronted him said “you’re lucky you’re not dead right now.”

Suarez describes how Hayes went on to say “because in Chicago, we shoot you first, and then we rob you.”

Hayes, according to Suarez’, then opened the car door and got inside with Suarez where Hayes started searching both the vehicle and the car.

“The whole time, he’s holding a gun in my face,” Suarez described to the grand jury.

Suarez described Hayes as a “madman.” He went on to tell the grand jury that he didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I just stood still, tried to stay calm as much as I could. What can I do?”

Suarez told the grand jury that he believes he was targeted based on his car. What Hayes didn’t know was that Suarez was homeless. He was living out of his car.

“This guy assumed that I had money because of my car,” he told the grand jury.

Suarez tried to reason with Hayes telling him that he was robbing the wrong guy.

Hayes, though, was sliding back the action on the gun, making it seem as if he was preparing to shoot.

Suarez told the grand jury that each time that happened it served as a reminder “that he’s in control right now.”

Hayes reportedly wanted Suarez to drive him around so Hayes could continue to rob people, looking for money.

The car Suarez was living out of was out of gas. Hayes kept ordering him to start the car and leave but each time Suarez went to start the car it never turned over.

Suarez described Hayes as a “professional…calm, cool, collected and very direct.” He said, “there was no way of doubting or disbelieving that this guy was not a pro. He had done this multiple times. Without a doubt.”

He described what Hayes was doing as a “deliberate act.”

When the ordeal for Suarez started to end, Hayes reportedly told him not to call 911.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘Don’t do it. I’m going to come back and put two in you.’”

Hayes put the gun around his waistline and just calmed walked away.

KOIN 6 News has a team reading through the transcripts and police reports. Check back often for updated information.