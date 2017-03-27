Portland Wells Fargo robbed, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Wells Fargo bank in downtown Portland was robbed on Monday afternoon, and the suspect is still on the run, police say.

Officers were called to 900 SW 5th Ave. at 12:17 p.m. in response to a man who entered the bank, gave an employee a demand note and left with an unknown amount of cash, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The suspect, described by police as a white man in his 30s, nearly 6 feet tall, walked out of the area. Authorities searched around the bank but were unable to find him.

He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses and black pants. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact PPB at 503.224.4181.