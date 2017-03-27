Oregon gamer charged for hacking zombie-themed game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An Oregon man appeared in federal court on allegations that he accessed protected information on a computer system using data from a popular zombie-themed survival-simulation game.

Brent Junker, who goes by the online aliases of “domo,” “the domo,” “1domo,” “therussianknight,” “gh05tn3tl,” is accused, along with others, of accessing protected information, including computer source code, from LA-based OP Productions.

Using that stolen information, Junker and the others, who are not named in the indictment, created a competitor online game.

The game they are accused of accessing is called “The War Z.” The information is allegedly worth more than $5,000.

Junker appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday in Portland. He faces a single count indictment. A grand jury in California issued the indictment in February.