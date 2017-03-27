Man linked to gun in Seaside cop’s killing to be sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An accused drug dealer who once owned the gun that was used in the fatal shooting of a police officer will be sentenced in federal court on Monday.

The United States Attorney’s Office is asking that Jamie Lee Jones be sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was indicted by a grand jury on March 30, 2016.

Jones pleaded guilty in December 2016 to one count of possession, with intent, to distribute meth and being in possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jones’ name came to investigators’ attention in February 2016 after Phil Ferry shot and killed Seaside Police Sgt. Jason Goodding, according to a sentencing memorandum prepared by Assistant United States Attorney Leah K. Bolstad.

The gun used was a .380 caliber Davis P380 pistol and the bullet was a “A USA 380 AUTO.”

Ferry was shot and killed by police.

ATF agents started looking into where and how Ferry obtained the .380 caliber pistol.

Less than 24 hours into the investigation of Goodding’s death, officers responded to “a seemingly unrelated noise disturbance” at Jones’ apartment. While speaking with him on the porch, an “astute” officer noticed a single live round of ammunition on the ground. The officer seized the round as evidence. Jones claimed he didn’t know anything about the ammo, according to the sentencing memo.

Investigators determined that round collected was identical to the round used to kill Goodding.

Officials were eventually able to identify Ferry’s residence. It was described as a “well-known drug den for [drug] addicts.”

Detectives learned that Ferry made have stolen a .380 caliber pistol from Jones while he “was passed out on a drug binge,” according to the memo.

When Jones realized that someone had stolen one of his guns and ammo, he became very upset and started firing his second gun at the direction of several people, according to the memo. Many of the people fled fearing police would be called.

About 6 days after the shooting, detectives executed several search warrants at Jones’ residence, on his vehicle and electronics and located evidence of drug transactions.

The sentencing memo does not detail how or when Jones got access to the .380 caliber pistol.

The sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday with Judge Michael H. Simon.