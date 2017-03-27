Man charged for kidnapping, attempted rape in SE Portland

Related Coverage Man arrested for June 2016 SE Portland abduction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury has indicted an accused kidnapper and attempted rapist.

Police say that David Abraham Marcus, 27, kidnapped a 22-year-old woman on June 22, 2016 in Southeast Portland and attempted to rape her.

The new indictment states that Marcus unlawfully and knowingly compelled the victim to engage in conduct that she had a legal right to abstain from, and that he instilled fear by threatening to harm her if she did not comply with his demand(s).

A new coercion charge and an allegation of fourth-degree assault are said to have occurred on March 16. Marcus is also charged with first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree rape. Details of the two new crimes added by the grand jury have not been released by police.

Marcus was arrested March 16. He remains in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

According to police, the victim told detectives that she was walking home from a grocery store at Southeast Milwaukie Avenue and Duke Street. She said she was walking eastbound on Bybee Boulevard and was approaching 27th Avenue when a man came up behind her, grabbed her in a bear hug and started pulling her towards the Eastmoreland Golf Course parking lot.

The victim told police that the suspect continued to pull her towards the back of a vehicle and tried to push her inside.

Police say she fought and screamed and was able to break away and run to a nearby house, where asked them to call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information about Marcus or this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033, Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov; or, Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-9786, vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.