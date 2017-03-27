Eugene Chief of Police to retire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eugene Chief of Police announced on Monday he would be retiring after nearly 34 years with the department.

Chief Pete Kerns started with the Eugene Police Department in July 1983.

“Law enforcement is a great career, and I have absolutely loved it,” Kerns said. “The work is fun, exciting. It can be maddening and is usually extremely rewarding. Our purpose and mission is honorable, and the men and women who choose to work for EPD are some of the finest individuals anyone could ever hope to know.”

Kerns said he’ll retire in April or May but will remain on as chief until a replacement is found.

Eugene City Manager Jon Ruiz said, “In my nearly 30 years of local government experience, Pete is easily the best police chief I have had the pleasure to work with. Chief Kerns’ meritorious service has always been in keeping with the best traditions of the law enforcement community: professionalism, courage, caring and selfless service.”

Kerns became Eugene Chief of Police in October 2008.