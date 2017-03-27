Driver smashes truck into gas station twice, steals ATM

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are looking for a suspect they say smashed a pickup truck into a Salem gas station twice and stole an ATM on Sunday morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the ATM theft took place at 3 a.m. at Star Market at 9005 River Road NE.

The vehicle was described as a 2004-2006 black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a leveling kit, running boards, black fender flares and black rims. Its rear will be damaged from ramming the building, deputies said.

After the truck’s driver left the station, a different man went into convenience store and stole several packs of cigarettes, authorities said. Deputies don’t know if the two suspects knew each other.

Anyone with information on the burglary is encouraged to contact deputies at 503.983.5033.