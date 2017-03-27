Don’t touch the seal pups!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year when harbor seal pups start appearing on Oregon beaches.

The Seaside Aquarium wants to remind beach goers not to touch them. They are often seen alone on the beach, but that doesn’t mean they’re abandoned – their mothers are likely nearby foraging for food.

If the pup is moved it is much harder for it to reunite with its mother.

If you see a pup on the Northern Oregon Coast you can call the Seaside Aquarium at (503) 738-6211 and someone will post signs around the pup encouraging everyone to stay away. If you are elsewhere, you can contact the Marine Mammal Stranding Network Hotline at 541-270-6830.