PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a crash on I-205 on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-205 southbound at Sunnyside Road.

No other information about other crash victims was available.

Fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 205 milepost 13 – Southbound lanes closed at Sunnyside Road. Check https://t.co/WuVpd9UyVs for updates. — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) March 27, 2017