Beaverton intersection at Cedar Hills ‘terrible’

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The end of the eastbound offramp from Hwy 26 to northbound Cedar Hills Boulevard has been called the worst intersection in Beaverton. Drivers trying to make that left run often face long waits and dangerous conditions when they finally can make that turn.

The problems with this intersection surfaced again March 23 when a crash pinned a driver inside a car during rush hour.

During the noon traffic Monday — a much lower traffic flow at this spot — cars backed up the ramp waiting to turn. When they do turn, drivers cross inside of the others on southbound Cedar Hills who are trying to make their own left turn to head back onto Hwy 26.

Everyone who spoke with KOIN 6 News did not hesitate to call this a dangerous spot. One driver said, “It’s awful, terrible. It takes forever to get through.”

The good news is ODOT and other agencies are planning to put safety improvements — including a traffic signal — in place.

Washington County is spearheading that project that still needs approval. If it is OK’d, it will cost $1.2 million and won’t be completed for at least another year.

Melissa De Luyser with the Washington County Land Use and Transportation told KOIN 6 News this is an intergovernmental process.

“When you’ve got lots of multi-jurisdictions involved, particularly when it’s public and private, it takes a little bit more coordination and a little bit more time,” she said.

For now, it remains a troubled intersection. The longer people wait, the more reckless and risk-taking they can get.