50-year-old man beaten unconscious in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four suspects were arrested after police say they beat a 50-year-old man unconscious on Monday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were called at 1:30 a.m. in response to a 50-year-old man being assaulted by 4 other men at Southwest 5th Avenue and Stark Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim knocked out. He was later hospitalized.

Investigators learned the 4 suspects that allegedly beat him had been arguing with each other before the assault. When the victim, a passerby, tried to intervene in their argument, they beat him, police said.

After the man was hospitalized, authorities found and arrested the 4 suspects.

Their names are listed below

Lewis H. Ward, 28, faces charges of second and third-degree assault

Winston E. Gray, 27, faces a charge of third-degree assault

Dominique Dunn, 24, faces charges of second and third-degree assault

Cortez J. collier, Jr., 24, faces charges of second and third-degree assault

They’re all scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, police said.