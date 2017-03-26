Tigard family fears for son’s future if ACA ‘explodes’

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — The withdrawal of the Republican-sponsored health bill in the face of likely defeat Friday left many Americans breathing a sigh of relief. But a tweet by the president stirred up new anxieties.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that “ObamaCare will explode”. Many people who rely on the Affordable Care Act, including a Tigard family, say that idea is disconcerting.

Trudi Sang tells KOIN 6 News her 29-year-old son, Luke, requires extra care.

Luke was diagnosed with fragile X syndrome, an autistic-like syndrome. His mother says he functions like a 3-year-old. She’s thankful for the help she gets with Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

The health plan helps pay for services for people with intellectual, mental or physical disabilities. For Luke, that means being a part of group programs and one-on-one care with the help of a caregiver.

“He is a very social guy, which means he has no stranger danger,” Trudi explained. “He doesn’t have a ton of vocabulary, so to advocate for himself, say something was wrong or he needs something, it’s pretty difficult.”

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed — or “blows up” like Trump predicts — Trudi says she’s worried that could mean more hardships for her family.

Trudi said 100 program hours have already been cut each month.

“It’s not like we are not trying and we are not trying to own our responsibilities,” she said. “But it really helps to have support.”

The biggest concern for the family, Trudi says, is Luke’s future.

“We are at a point in our life where we are going OK,” she said. “What’s going to happen with Luke down the road, you know? He’s younger than us and his health is good enough that we don’t want it shouldered on to our kid.”