One injured after car left road, landed on boat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured when a car left the roadway and landed on top of a boat in Portland Sunday morning, officials say.

The red Mazda landed on a boat (and trailer) parked in the 13000 block of Northwest Westlawn, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle before they could attend to the injured individual.

No further information on the hurt individual’s medical condition was immediately available.

