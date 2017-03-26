One hospitalized after man crashes car into Albany home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One woman was hospitalized after deputies say a drunk man crashed his car into an Albany home on Sunday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called to 3725 block of Southeast Spicer Road at 2:49 a.m. in response to the crash.

Joshua Pairan, 33, of Albany was driving a white 2015 Subaru WRX sedan north on Three Lakes Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, drove through a yard and power pole and finally crashed into the front of a house, deputies said.

Pairan reportedly told authorities he was out for a drive to show his friends the new car.

Two other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and one had to be rescued from the rear seat using the jaws-of-life. She was hospitalized afterward with injuries deputies said weren’t life threatening.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUII, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault, authorities said. He was booked into the Linn County Jail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and fire crews assisted with the crash.