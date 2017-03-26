Girl dead at coast after log rolled on top of her

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Eugene girl was killed on Saturday after a log she was playing on at the Oregon coast rolled on top of her.

Oregon State Police said the 14-year-old girl was playing on a log in a heavy receding tide at South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon when the incident took place around 4 p.m.

The log rolled on top of her, and when emergency crews arrived, they found her suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said witnesses were able to remove her from under the log.

A Bandon officer performed CPR, and paramedics used other life saving measures, but she died from her injuries, according to Oregon State Police.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital in Coos Bay.