Former Oregon deputy settles lawsuit for $475K

VALE, Ore. (AP) – A former Malheur County sheriff’s deputy has settled his federal discrimination lawsuit against the county for $475,000.

The Argus Observer reports attorneys for Brad Williams and the county completed the agreement on Thursday.

The attorney representing the county says the agreement does now admit any wrongdoing by Sheriff Brian Wolfe or the county.

The lawsuit filed in October 2015 contended that Wolfe used discriminatory employment practices involving religion and used retaliation in violation of Williams’ civil rights.

Wolfe says he did nothing wrong and the settlement was a decision made by the county’s insurance company.

Williams, now a member of the Vale city council, dropped his claims against the sheriff and county as part of the agreement.