ACLU: ICE arrested man without warrant in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement locally arrested a man from Mexico without a warrant on Sunday, according to the ACLU.

Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, 25, was arrested at his home in Southeast Portland early on Sunday morning after being part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program since 2013, the ACLU said.

He arrived in the U.S. at the age of 5 from Morelia Michoacan, Mexico and has lived in the Portland metro since.

Rodriguez Dominguez attended Mt. Hood Community College to study information technology and works for a community organization to coordinate a food pantry for low-income families. He is also a soccer coach at Glenfair Elementary School.

In December 2016, Rodriguez Dominguez entered a DUI diversion program, completed all its requirements and satisfied all his court dates and meetings, according to the ACLU.

“Despite Francisco’s best efforts to make good on his mistake, ICE has taken the position that even a misdemeanor DUI eligible for diversion is enough to end DACA status. This policy is tearing apart his family, our communities and does nothing to keep us safer.” said Andrea Williams, executive director of Causa Oregon, an Oregon immigrant rights organization.

A local attorney said ICE agents showed up at Rodriguez Dominguez’s home banging on the door.

“His family said it was terrifying, and they didn’t know what to do. ICE agents were banging on the door. They didn’t have a warrant and were told they couldn’t come in, but they wouldn’t stop banging on the door,” said Stephen Manning, a local immigration lawyer who talked with the family.

ICE has yet to release a statement on the arrested man, and this story will be updated when it does.