Teen injured in shooting at Residence Inn Marriott

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was injured in a shooting at the Residence Inn Marriott Hotel on Cascades Parkway Saturday night.

Portland police said they responded to reports of a shooting and found the injured teen. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found evidence of gunfire and damage to the outside of the hotel. One person was taken into custody but they have not been named as a suspect in the investigation at this time.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the incident.