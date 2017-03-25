Suspect in Mississippi murder arrested in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was arrested in Portland Saturday, U.S. Marshalls said.

Thomas Elliott Stafford is accused of strangling 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall and leaving his body in a freezer, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in Mississippi.

Investigators said the body was found in an unplugged freezer in a house Kirkendall was renting in Latimer, Mississippi on March 20. The homeowner found the body and told investigators he last saw the victim on March 3.

Investigators said Stafford took the victim’s car, which was later found in Mt. Vernon, Alabama, where Stafford allegedly sold it to a relative. The relative told authorities Stafford sold him the car in exchange for cash and a handgun.

Stafford, 40, was arrested in the 1800 block of SW Alder Street in Portland around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 25. He was considered armed and danger before he was taken into custody without incident.

Stafford has previous drug offenses in Oregon that are unrelated to the current crimes.

Stafford will face a Portland judge Monday for an extradition hearing. Stafford is charged with capital murder in Mississippi.