Portland police seek missing teen mom and her son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are searching for a missing teenage mother and her infant son.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers are searching for Nasiera M. Thomas, 17, and her 4-month-old son Davon Donaldson. They were last seen near 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street after she left a supervised visit with her son, taking him with her.

Thomas was last seen wearing a green jacket, black leggings and black and white checkered shoes. Her son was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red shoes.

Police said there aren’t any signs of foul play or indications that Thomas intends to hurt her son.

Anyone with information on their location is encouraged to contact police at 503.823.1081. Authorities are seeking to check their welfare and take Donaldson into protective custody.