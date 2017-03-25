Photos: Oregon Ducks advance in NCAA tournament

It's been 78 years since the Ducks made it to the Final 4

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket past Kansas guard Josh Jackson during the first half of a regional final of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks are heading to their first Final 4 appearance since 1939 with a 74-60 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

Elite 8: Oregon vs. Kansas