Floating part of Eastbank Esplanade closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Parks & Recreation announced on Saturday it is closing the floating part of the Eastbank Esplanade due to high water levels.

Officials have been watching that section of the popular riverside trail, and Willamette River water levels have reached an “extremely high” point, so they’re closing it for now.

“During periods of very high water, when the river reaches nearly 18 feet, the ramps rise to an angle determined to be potentially unsafe for people on bikes, on foot and for those using mobility devices,” Portland Parks & Recreation said.

The floating section is tethered to the solid riverbank between the Steel Bridge and Burnside Bridge. Officials will place signs to warn people of the closure.

It will remain closed until river conditions “allow for safe travel.”