Demonstrators rally for and against Trump in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators who oppose President Donald Trump and those that support him are both set to hold events in Oregon’s capital on Saturday morning.

At 9 a.m., an event called “Salem Stands for Love” will kick off for anti-Trump protesters.

“Salem is our capitol, and our capitol is for everyone. Help us send a message of support to the communities adversely affected by the current administration’s policies and threatened by the expansion of hate groups in America,” event organizers said.

The rally kicks off at Oregon Capitol State Park.

At 10 a.m., an event called “Oregon Make America Great Again March” kicks off. This event is being organized by Trump supporters and comes after a similar event was held in Lake Oswego at the beginning of March.

Those interested in attending are to meet at Wilson Park. The march will end there as well.

“We are marching for our president, vice president, military and first responders,” event organizers said.

Both events are scheduled to last until 2 p.m.