CO weighs strategy for guarding against pot crackdown

The bill would allow Colorado's 500 or so licensed recreational pot growers to instantly reclassify their weed

The Associated Press Published:
Matt Hart, Lemon Skunk marijuana bud
FILE--In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2014, file photograph, Matt Hart holds up a bud of Lemon Skunk, the most potent strain of marijuana available at the 3D Dispensary in Denver. A bill making its way through the Colorado legislature may allow recreational pot growers to instantly re-classify their product as medicinal grow if there is a change in federal law or enforcement. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

DENVER (AP) – Colorado is considering an unusual strategy to protect its nascent marijuana industry from a federal crackdown, even at the expense of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections.

A bill in the Colorado Legislature would allow pot growers and retailers to reclassify their recreational pot as medical pot if a change in federal law or enforcement occurs.

It is the boldest attempt yet by a marijuana state to avoid federal intervention in its weed market.

The bill would allow Colorado’s 500 or so licensed recreational pot growers to instantly reclassify their weed.

It’s a provision getting a lot of marijuana industry attention following recent comments from members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer has said “there’s a big difference” between medical and recreational pot.