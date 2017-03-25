Clark Co. deputies investigate students being robbed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County deputies are investigating reports of middle school students being robbed by a man with a gun.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it has two reports of middle school students being robbed on March 17. Both robberies involved a man who either flashed or pointed a gun at the victims.

The first robbery took place on Northeast 72nd Street in Vancouver. Deputies described the suspect as a “skinny” African American teen around 5-feet-10. He had a red bandanna covering his face, black shirt, blue jeans and a light blue beanie. The suspect was driving a light gray or blue sedan.

Authorities said the suspect got out of a sedan (which had about 3 or 4 other males inside), pointed a black handgun at the victim and took his backpack.

Deputies said the second robbery took place on Northeast 74th Street in Vancouver. According to authorities, the suspect was a “dark-skinned” teen taller than 5-feet-3. He was wearing a white jacket and had a shaved right eyebrow.

In this robbery, 2 teens walked up to the victim and asked him if he had any money. The victim said he didn’t. At this point, the suspect showed a handgun in his waistband. With the gun revealed, the suspect asked if the victim had anything of value. Authorities said the victim revealed he had a musical instrument, and the suspects walked away without taking anything.

Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360.397.6079.