Armed suspect robs Oregon City restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon City police are searching for a man they say walked into a restaurant with a handgun and demanded money on Saturday morning.

The Oregon City Police Department said the man pictured above robbed Dotty’s on Molalla Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Before getting any money, the man fled. Police said the employee working when the robbery took place was uninjured and called authorities.

Police were unable to find the suspect after searching the area. They described the suspect as a 20-30 year-old white man who is nearly 6 feet tall. He wore a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a red and white bandana over his face.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his identity is encouraged to contact authorities at 503.496.1616.